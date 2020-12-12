expand
December 12, 2020

Santa visit kicks off Austin Winter Extravaganza

By Rocky Hulne

Published 6:23 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

The snow isn’t here yet, but the lights are out and Santa has made a visit as the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce has kicked off its Austin Winter Extravaganza.

The Christmas light contest has already begun in town and Santa Claus made a visit to the Fairgrounds last Saturday to give children a chance to see him up close in a drive-up setting. Elaine Hansen, president of AACC, said all 1,000 bags of goodies were handed out during the four and half hour drive up event.

Kids were able to wave to Santa and give their wish lists. Hansen saw cars with three generations of one family and other cars with pets along for the visit.

“In this trying time, it was so fun to see people embrace the spirit of the Holiday. Santa had a great time and it was fun,” Hansen said. “It was a great event for the community together to come in a safe way.”

First and Farmer Merchants was the presenting sponsor for the event. Gold sponsors included: Austin Park and Recreation, RE/MAX Results, The Bakery, Sterling, Games People play, Hy-Vee, KAUS 1400 AM, Wealth Management, The Kris Heichel Team.

Green sponsors included: Austin Area Arts, Cooperative Response Center, Inc., Greg Meyer State Farm Insurance, Hormel Historic Home, North American Company, Sterling State Bank and Ameriprise-Wealth Management Solutions.

