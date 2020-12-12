expand
Ad Spot

December 12, 2020

Ruby’s Pantry Austin makes changes for December

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Saturday, December 12, 2020

Ruby’s Pantry Austin will make a couple of changes for the Dec. 17 pantry at the Mower  County Fairgrounds.

Because of early sunset times, we will be starting distributions at 4 p.m., one hour earlier than in the past. This start time will allow more daylight during the distribution, making the process safer. The pantry will also be trying a double line of vehicles for the actual distribution drive-by. It is hoped this will make the distribution time faster. Both of these changes are trial runs and could be altered for future Ruby’s.

Everything else remains the same. Guests arrive off Fourth Avenue Southwest and begin lining up in the Mower County Fairgrounds. There is a maximum of two bundles per vehicle, but could change during the distribution depending on food availability. The donation amount remains $20 for each bundle. Exact amount is required. Guests remain in their cars and are asked to put empty containers in their trunk for the food items to be placed in. Follow volunteer instructions for a smooth and safe operation.

Volunteers are asked to come by the fairgrounds beginning around 2:30 p.m. Come when you can and stay as long as you wish. Most tasks for distributions are performed outside and masks are  required.

For people who prefer to be out of the weather, there are things that will be done inside the heated beer garden building, but with the doors open for ventilation.Volunteers should enter at the Eighth Avenue Soutwest gate to avoid confusion with guests.

If  anyone has questions they should call Grace Lutheran Church in Austin at 433-3445. Ruby’s  Pantry Austin has a Facebook page for those interested in keeping up with our distributions and  any changes we make. 

More News

Minnesota grants will prioritize EV charging solar panels

He’s making a safety list, checking it twice: Santa adjusts to pandemic visits

Scenes of Faith: St. Augustine’s Christmas display demonstrates the love of Christ for all

Truth and Taxation breaks down 2021 tax levy, budget 

News

Minnesota grants will prioritize EV charging solar panels

News

He’s making a safety list, checking it twice: Santa adjusts to pandemic visits

Mower County

Scenes of Faith: St. Augustine’s Christmas display demonstrates the love of Christ for all

Local Government

Truth and Taxation breaks down 2021 tax levy, budget 

Mower County

Spinning out improvements

Mower County

Ruby’s Pantry Austin makes changes for December

News

Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is working

Mower County

Council orders 2021 street projects feasibility reports

Mower County

Austin Area Foundation distributes $25K to causes

News

Rotary holds annual luncheon

News

Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama ties

News

Demoralized health workers struggle as virus numbers surge

Health

Mower County surpasses 3K cumulative COVID-19 cases

Mower County

Santa visit kicks off Austin Winter Extravaganza

News

Hundreds of GOP members sign onto Texas-led election lawsuit

News

Retailers urge shoppers to buy early amid shipping crunch

News

Parents sue Walz to lift ‘pause’ on youth sports over virus

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

High speed chase suspect charged in Olmsted County

Business

Hormel host holiday concert for hunger relief, featuring “American Idol” winner

Albert Lea

Body found during Albert Lea standoff identified

News

Minneapolis approves cuts to police budget, not staffing

News

Minnesota officials grateful but worried over virus metrics

News

Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’

News

DNR continues CWD response with 2 special southeast MN hunts