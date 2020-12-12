Ruby’s Pantry Austin makes changes for December

Ruby’s Pantry Austin will make a couple of changes for the Dec. 17 pantry at the Mower County Fairgrounds.

Because of early sunset times, we will be starting distributions at 4 p.m., one hour earlier than in the past. This start time will allow more daylight during the distribution, making the process safer. The pantry will also be trying a double line of vehicles for the actual distribution drive-by. It is hoped this will make the distribution time faster. Both of these changes are trial runs and could be altered for future Ruby’s.

Everything else remains the same. Guests arrive off Fourth Avenue Southwest and begin lining up in the Mower County Fairgrounds. There is a maximum of two bundles per vehicle, but could change during the distribution depending on food availability. The donation amount remains $20 for each bundle. Exact amount is required. Guests remain in their cars and are asked to put empty containers in their trunk for the food items to be placed in. Follow volunteer instructions for a smooth and safe operation.

Volunteers are asked to come by the fairgrounds beginning around 2:30 p.m. Come when you can and stay as long as you wish. Most tasks for distributions are performed outside and masks are required.

For people who prefer to be out of the weather, there are things that will be done inside the heated beer garden building, but with the doors open for ventilation.Volunteers should enter at the Eighth Avenue Soutwest gate to avoid confusion with guests.

If anyone has questions they should call Grace Lutheran Church in Austin at 433-3445. Ruby’s Pantry Austin has a Facebook page for those interested in keeping up with our distributions and any changes we make.