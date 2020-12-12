Rotary holds annual luncheon

The Austin Rotary Club held their annual President’s Luncheon on Nov. 30, 2020 ,via Zoom.

Austin Rotary 2020 Club Service Awards were presented to:

• Educator of the Year: Jen Lawhead

• Government Service: Pam Kellogg-Marmsoler

• Community Service: Annette Mueller

• Recognition of Past President Nancy

The 2020-21 Austin Rotary Club Board of Directors was announced as following:

• President: Mike Postma

• President Elect: Jeff Gross

• President Elect Nominee: Trish Harren

• Past President/Club Service – Nancy Schnable

• Treasurer: Sheri Dankert

• Secretary: Alice Holst

• Community Service Chair: Julie Clinefelter

• Membership Chair: Tanya Medgaarden

• Vocational Service Chair: Nikki Dudycha

• Youth Exchange: Sara Lee