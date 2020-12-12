expand
Rotary holds annual luncheon

By Eric Johnson

The Austin Rotary Club held their annual President’s Luncheon on Nov. 30, 2020 ,via Zoom.

Austin Rotary 2020 Club Service Awards were presented to:

• Educator of the Year: Jen Lawhead

• Government Service: Pam Kellogg-Marmsoler

• Community Service:  Annette Mueller

• Recognition of Past President Nancy

The 2020-21 Austin Rotary Club Board of Directors was announced as following:

• President: Mike Postma

• President Elect: Jeff Gross

• President Elect Nominee: Trish Harren

• Past President/Club Service – Nancy Schnable

• Treasurer:  Sheri Dankert

• Secretary: Alice Holst

• Community Service Chair: Julie Clinefelter

• Membership Chair: Tanya Medgaarden

• Vocational Service Chair: Nikki Dudycha

• Youth Exchange: Sara Lee

