Ramona R. Hanson, 92, of Adams, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Austin.

Ramona Ruth (Anderson) Hanson was born October 26, 1928 to Arnold and Alice (Thorson) Anderson on a farm near Adams, Minnesota. Ramona had many happy memories of growing up on a farm with her loving parents and two brothers. She attended Adams elementary and high school, graduating with honors. Ramona attended the Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis for a year and then the Fairview School of Nursing, graduating in 1950 as a Registered Nurse. During those college years, she had many jobs including being a nanny and working at the Augsburg Publishing House.

In 1950, she married Robert Hanson and this year they celebrated 70 years of beautiful marriage. They raised five children: Douglas, Mary, Patrice, Reed and Sarah (and gained many much-loved children-in-law), eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. An infant daughter, Ann, died shortly after her birth.

Ramona worked many years from 1950 to 1963 as a Registered Nurse at St. Olaf Hospital in Austin. Her volunteer work included 15 years of organizing and working with annual vision and hearing clinics. She was confirmed at Little Cedar Lutheran Church in Adams, Minnesota, and was an active member at Little Cedar Lutheran (and Chatfield Lutheran church for 5 years while the family lived there) her entire adult life. Some of her favorite hymns were Beautiful Savior and Jesus Only.

Ramona was, above all, a most wonderful mother and grandmother, a beloved wife, loving daughter, sister and aunt, and a faithful friend to many and made home a blessed place. She will be deeply missed.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 12th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with the Reverend Jeremy Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday for one hour before the service. Interment will be at Little Cedar Cemetery. The Adams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.