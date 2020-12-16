expand
Ad Spot

December 17, 2020

Pillars of the City nominations dues Dec. 31

By Mike Stoll

Published 1:01 pm Wednesday, December 16, 2020

The Pillars of the City Committee is still seeking nominations for 2021 through Dec. 31, 2020.

Each year since 2016, the committee selects a few individuals who have made contributions to Austin for the Pillars of the City. Nominees can be residents of Austin, both past and present, who have made significant contributions to improving the quality of life in Austin related to growth, economic impact, health, education, culture, recreation, communications, business or scientific innovation.

The chosen individuals have plaques made in their honor. The plaques are normally unveiled during the Freedom Fest celebration before being placed on the flood wall; however, 2020’s plaques – Larry Dolphin, Patricia Piper and Geraldine Rasmussen – were unveiled during a ceremony held at the North Main Street Flood Wall near Mill Pond.

All chosen individuals are selected from community nominations.

Those looking to nominate someone must fill out a nomination form. Forms can be found on the City of Austin website at www.ci.austin.mn.us/PillarsApplication.pdf. Completed forms can be submitted to City Hall at 500 Fourth Ave. NE or emailed to City Clerk Ann Kasel at annk@ci.austin.mn.us.

For more information, call 507-437-9940.

For a list of dedicated pillars, visit www.ci.austin.mn.us/boards-commissions/dedicated-pillars.

More News

Hormel lighting up its headquarters

High school sports teams can begin in-person practice on Jan. 4

Walz to reopen Minnesota elementary schools amid shutdown

Pillars of the City nominations dues Dec. 31

Business

Hormel lighting up its headquarters

News

Walz to reopen Minnesota elementary schools amid shutdown

Mower County

Pillars of the City nominations dues Dec. 31

Mower County

MnDOT invites public comment on first Statewide Pedestrian System Plan

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged in stabbing death of minor

Business

Hormel once again begins buying meals from local restaurants

News

Governor to extend bar, restaurant closures through holidays

Education

APS board approves 2.16% rise to 2021 levy

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged in Sunday morning shots fired incident

Mower County

Meet the County candidates

Mower County

Karl Potach Foundation donates $60K

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Braden Greibrok

Mower County

Virtual holiday tour of the Hormel Historic Home available

News

Brainerd man pleads guilty in precinct fire at Floyd protest

News

VA hospital nurse is first to receive COVID-19 shot in MN

Health

Mower County and state see decrease in active COVID cases

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

UPDATE: One dead, one severely injured after Tuesday morning stabbing incident

News

‘Democracy prevailed’: Biden aims to unify divided nation

News

Minnesota Legislature OKs virus aid for businesses, workers

News

FTC issues tips to avoid COVID-19 vaccine scams

News

VA hospital in Minnesota gets state’s 1st vaccine shipment

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Arrest made after Sunday morning shots fired incident

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Three charged in Mower County robberies

News

Minnesota Capitol stirs with COVID-19 relief deal, electors