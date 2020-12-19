expand
December 18, 2020

Penni C. Wendroth Juarez, 51

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

Penni C. Wendroth Juarez, age 51 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Penni Collette Wendroth was born September 22, 1969 in St. Peter, Minnesota, to James Wendroth and Patricia (Shadrick) Wendroth-Merriott. She attended Austin Public Schools until her junior year. Penni worked as a school bus aide. She had a strong love for all kinds of dogs and especially enjoyed raising and breeding them. Her hobbies included, couponing, gardening with her sister Tammi, spending time with her grandchildren, bingo, and trips to the casino.

Survivors include her father, James (Karen) Wendroth of St. Peter, MN; children, Tim (Diana) Wendroth of St. Paul, MN, Jessica (James) Williams of Rochester, MN, Alicia Joseph of Rochester, MN, Andrea Calderon of Austin, MN, Tyler Wendroth of Austin, MN, Jeremiah Wendroth of Austin, MN; four grandchildren, Marques Jeffers-Joseph, Malaki Jeffers, Tiana Ewing, Sunjai Williams; siblings, Tammi (Brian) Bustad of Rose Creek, MN, Terri Wendroth of Liberty, NC, James (Evelin Jimenez Delos Santos) Wendroth of St. Peter, MN, Danial (Shelly) Wendroth of Austin, MN, Patsi Belden of Austin, MN, Kari (Matt) Leonard of St. Peter, MN, Jason (Molly) Wendroth of St. Peter, MN, Jamie Wendroth of St. Peter, MN; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Wendroth-Merriott.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

