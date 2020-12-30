Packer dome will open on Jan. 4

The Packer Dome will be opened to the public on Jan. 4.

The dome will require all who enter to wear a mask at all times, social distancing will be practiced as often as possible and there will be no more than 100 people inside the dome at once. If the capacity exceeds 25, groups will have to divide into separate pods of less than 25 people.

The dome will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday through Friday and two hour time slots will be available for visitors to sign up for.

For more information, contact Alex Pitzen at alex.pitzen@austin.k12.mn.us.