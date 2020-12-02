expand
December 1, 2020

Austin Daily Herald graphic

Mower exceeds 2,600 cumulative COVID cases

By Daily Herald

Published 7:06 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,674 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 28 “probable cases,” as of Tuesday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, approximately 340 cases are still active within Mower County.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (888), Fillmore (732), Freeborn (1,564, 6 deaths), Olmsted (6,905, 34 deaths) and Steele (2,022, 7 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported 322,312 cumulative cases as of Tuesday morning. Of those, an estimated 42,772 are still active, a decrease of almost 8,000 since the end of last week.

To date, 4,284,823 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Friday, 17,111 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 3,826 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 3,615 on Tuesday. Of those, 2,430 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

