Mower County placed under blizzard warning

The National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, has placed Mower County under a blizzard warning effective from 3 p.m. Wednesday through 2 a.m. Thursday.

According to the NWS, rain this morning and early afternoon will change to snow as cold air moves in from the northwest. Snow accumulations of ½ up to 4 inches are expected and winds of 35 to 50 miles per hour are forecasted.

The NWS warns that widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility with white-out conditions at times. Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions as hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute and holiday travelers. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches with power outages and any liquid that remains on untreated surfaces will freeze, creating slick travel conditions.