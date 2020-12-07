expand
December 7, 2020

Minnesota reports slight dip in daily new cases of virus

By Associated Press

Published 3:01 pm Monday, December 7, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota reported 5,296 new cases of the coronavirus and 21 deaths on Monday.

Both numbers were down from the state’s seven-day averages, but Mondays are typically a lighter day for virus numbers due to a dropoff in testing over the weekends. Minnesota has averaged about 5,400 new daily cases and 58 deaths per day over the past week; the state ranks second in terms of daily new cases per capita, according to data collected by researchers for Johns Hopkins.

The state health department reported that 1,071 of 1,212 intensive care beds were occupied.

One in every 148 people in Minnesota tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

Kandiyohi, Cottonwood and Roseau counties were the state’s top three for rate of virus spread per capita.

Gov. Tim Walz and state health officials were expected later Monday to discuss new federal guidance that shortens the recommended length of quarantine for people exposed to someone who is positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, state officials are expected to talk about the state’s plans for distributing vaccine when it becomes available in coming days.

