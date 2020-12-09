expand
December 9, 2020

MAT announces 2021 scholarship program for high school juniors

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020

The Minnesota Association of Townships (MAT) is proud to announce its 2021 Scholarship Program, which will award up to five $2,000 scholarships to high school juniors.

All students currently enrolled in 11th grade and attending a Minnesota public, private, or parochial school, or a home-study program, are eligible to apply for this program.

Since its inception in 2001, the MAT Scholarship Program has had over 2,000 submissions and 87 winners.

“Townships are proud to offer the Scholarship Program, and encourage as many high school juniors as possible to apply, whether they are from the largest cities or from smaller rural areas,” said MAT Executive Director David Hann. “We know the MAT Scholarship Program has made a real difference for our recipients in furthering their education. It is also an opportunity for learning about township government, which embody the values of ‘grassroots government’ where local citizens directly participate.”

Applicants should submit a written essay using critical thinking on the topic of land use by May 1, 2021. Winners will be chosen by an independent panel of judges and will be notified by Sept. 1, 2020. They will also be invited to attend MAT’s annual conference in St. Cloud, Minnesota in September 2021.

For more information and application details, please call the MAT offices at 1-800-228-0296 or visit www.mntownships.org.

There are approximately 914,174 township residents in 1,781 townships in Minnesota. Townships exist in every area of the state, including the metropolitan area. Some, with populations of more than 1,000, function in much the same way as a small city. While many townships remain rural agricultural centers, others host a variety of residential, light commercial, and industrial development.



