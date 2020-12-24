Mary Helen Grunewald, 78

Mary Helen (Reinartz) Grunewald, 78 of Rockport Texas, Passed away Thursday December 17, 2020 at her home. Mary was born January 17th, 1942 to Frank and Helen (Ulwelling) Reinartz in Austin, Mn. She grew up in Austin and attended Columbus Elementary School and Pacelli High School. After High School she attended St Mary’s School of Practical Nursing. Mary met her husband Phil when she was in 7th grade. They were united in marriage on August 19, 1961, at St Augustine’s Church in Austin, Mn.

Mary’s Career in nursing was spread out over 42 years in a wide range of settings. From long term care to Orthopedic surgery to the public schools, Mary’s caring nature was always evident. In her spare time, Mary enjoyed gardening and nearly every kind of handcrafts. Her family and friends were blessed with beautiful knit pieces and counted cross stich skills she passed on to her Grandchildren.

Mary and Phil’s marriage was blessed with three children. Family was very important to Mary and the time spent with kids, Grandkids and Great Grandkids was very much a highlight of her life.

Mary is survived by her husband Phil of Rockport, Tx; Her children Marti Pease, Austin, Mn, Hank Grunewald, of Superior, Wi and Sarah (Brian) Miller, Chatfield, Mn; Eight Grandchildren and nine Great Grandchildren.

Online condolences can be made at: www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

Memorial Mass to be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 9,2021 at St. Augustine Church in Austin, Minnesota with Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.