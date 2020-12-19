expand
December 18, 2020

Marilyn J. Nelson, 86

By Daily Herald

Published 6:32 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

Marilyn J. Nelson, age 86 of Lyle, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in St. Ansgar, Iowa. Marilyn June Sissel was born June 5, 1934 in Charles City, Iowa, to Rollo and Dorothy (Strong) Sissel. She graduated from Austin High School in 1952. On February 22, 1953, Marilyn was united in marriage to Shirll Nelson at the First Congregational Church in Austin, Minnesota. Together the couple had three children. Marilyn worked as a bookkeeper alongside her husband, Shirll in the family business over the years. She also worked at the Union Hall, Local 9, and OCAW for over 20 years. She was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lyle where she enjoyed singing in the choir and served as WELCA Chairman and Treasurer for 8 years. Her favorite pastimes were traveling with her father’s band called Rollo Sissel Orchestra and dancing at the Terp Ballroom in Austin, where she met Shirll, her husband of 62 years. Marilyn enjoyed reading, watching movies, using the computer, and scrapbooking. She also loved getting together with “The Hens” and belonged to the Lyle Lioness Club.

Survivors include her children, Marshall (Linda) Nelson of Waseca, MN, Bradley (Donna) Nelson of Lyle, MN, Bonnie (Chris) Duffey of Alameda, CA; eight grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rollo and Dorothy Sissel; and her husband, Shirll Nelson in 2015.

A private memorial service will be held. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

Marilyn J. Nelson, 86

