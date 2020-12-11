expand
December 12, 2020

Margi Doyle

By Daily Herald

Published 8:18 am Friday, December 11, 2020

Margi Doyle

Margaret “Margi” Doyle passed away December 9, 2020 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Home in Austin, Minnesota.

Margi was born August 14, 1952 in Lexington, Nebraska where she attended school and graduated with the Class of 1970 from St. Ann’s High School. Margi worked and attended college, graduating from UNLV in Hotel Management in 1980. She passionately worked in the hotel industry for over 20 years in many locations. Her career concluded in Denver, Colorado after health concerns forced her to reduce her working hours. Margi lived in Denver for many years before moving with her sister, Mary Beth, to Austin, Minnesota to be closer to family. She attended St. Edward Catholic Church in Austin.

She will be remembered for her mischievous smile, humor and love of friends and family both four legged and two legged. She was preceded in death by her parents, Butch and Betty Doyle.

Margi is survived by her sister, Mary Beth Doyle; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Linda Doyle; nephew, James (Anna) Doyle; niece, Shannon (Erik) Barclay; grand nephews, Ryan, Andrew, Bowen; grand niece, Julia, and dog Penny.

The Doyle Family is holding a private service at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The service will be available for viewing on Tuesday, December 15th at (www.clasenjordan.com).

Memorials in Margi’s memory may be directed to the Lupus Foundation of America (www.lupus.org), or the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).

