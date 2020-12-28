Lucille Marie Cress, 97

Lucille Marie Cress, age 97, formerly of Rose Creek, MN, died on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at The Emeralds at Faribault.

Lucille was born June 8, 1923 to Barney and Katherine (Schumacher) Hangge. She was raised on a farm in the Austin area and attended Catholic schools. Lucille worked at Hormel in Austin until her marriage to Henry J. Cress on June 17, 1947. They spent 48 years together.

Lucille and Henry bought a farm in Rose Creek and raised four children, Cheryl, Daniel, Randall, and Tim. Lucille was a wonderful wife, mother, homemaker, cook and friend. She enjoyed playing bridge with the local club and with neighbors. She always enjoyed her grandchildren, especially during holidays.

Lucille was active in St. Peter’s Church in Rose Creek. She enjoyed gardening and reading. Lucille worked at the Post Office in Rose Creek as needed.

Survivors include three sons, Daniel (Sue) Cress, Green Bay, WI; Randall (Carol) Cress, Red Wing and Fairmont, MN; Timothy Cress, Owatonna, MN; brother, Ed Hangge, Marine on St. Croix, MN; son-in-law, James Burmeister, Brownsdale, MN; 11 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry; daughter, Cheryl Burmeister; 3 brothers; 3 sisters.

A private family graveside service will be held at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Rose Creek.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com