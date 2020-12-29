Leora M. Stromley, 93

Leora M. Stromley, age 93, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home in Stacyville, Iowa. She was born August 25, 1927, to Arthur and Marie (Denning) Hansen at the Savre Hospital in Osage, Iowa, and was baptized and confirmed by Rev. Olaf Langehough at First Lutheran Church in St. Ansgar, Iowa. She was blessed with wonderful parents and grew up in a beautiful home near St. Ansgar. Leora attended school for eight years at Spring Valley School, four years at St. Ansgar High School, one year at the Iowa Teachers College, in Cedar Falls, and one year at Austin Minnesota Junior College. After two years working at the Bankers Life Insurance Company in Mason City, Iowa, Leora married Loy A. Enerson of Rose Creek, Minnesota, on November 12, 1949 at the First Lutheran Church in St. Ansgar. They were blessed with two children, Julie and Jan, and enjoyed a happy life on the Enerson farm before her husband’s death in October of 1956. Two years later, Leora was hired as the first office secretary for the Lyle Public School in Lyle, Minnesota and worked there for 16 years. On July 7, 1972, Leora married Sylvan Stromley at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lyle, and that same day was hired as office secretary in the Austin school system, where she was employed for 14 years. After many good years of doing office work, she enjoyed cooking at the Elks Club in Austin and at the Worth Living Center in St. Ansgar, Iowa.

Leora is survived by her son, Jan (Sue Leighton) Enerson of Rose Creek, MN; son-in-law, Robert Chaffee of Missoula, MT; grandchildren, Tawnya Gardner, Shawn (Dena) Enerson, Lisa (Danny) Brown; great grandchildren, Tori of Austin, MN, Madison of Minneapolis, MN, Aiden of Minneapolis, MN, Jeremy of Albuquerque, NM, McKenna of Albuquerque, NM, Camden of Albuquerque, NM, Aaron of Albuquerque, NM; step-great grandchildren, Jared and Jacob; brother, Duane Hansen of Fredericksburg, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Marie Hansen; husband, Loy Enerson; husband, Sylvan Stromley; daughter, Julie Chaffee; grandson, Todd Everson; grandson-in-law, Scott Gardner; brother, Dean Hansen; sister, Lanita Koster; fathers-in-law and mothers-in-law, Arnold and Lyla Enerson, Henry and Irene Stromley.

No services will be held at this time. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.