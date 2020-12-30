Learning to persevere

Get to Know: Toria Strampe

Toria Strampe is a senior at Austin.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: I compete in dance, track and field, and figure skating.

Q: What is your favorite sports memory?

A: Getting third at state in kick last year.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: I have learned mental toughness and perseverance. Especially, from all the hard dance practices filled with burpees.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: Figure skater Nathen Chen. In the 2018 Olympics he struggled with landing his jumps in the team event and short program, in the long program. He was able to land five out of six of his quads. Which made him not only the first to attempt six quads but also to land five quads cleanly. He also goes to Yale.

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: Figure skater Adam Rippon. He is a great athlete and he is funny.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: The biggest obstacle I have overcome is building confidence. In dance, it allowed me to develop better technique. In track, it allowed me to go from jumping 4’4” to 4’10” in one season.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: I want to be a physical therapist.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: My favorite food is mashed potatoes.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: I plan on attending a four year university and majoring in kinesiology or exercise science/physiology on a pre-physical therapy tract. I will also most likely continue to compete in track and field.

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: Living through a pandemic has definitely brought its challenges and it has been disappointing missing out on things. However, it has also taught me not to take things for granted.