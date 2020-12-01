LaVonne M. Griffin, 96

LaVonne M. Griffin age 96, passed away Sunday, November 29th, 2020 at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.

LaVonne was born on September 23, 1924 to William and Mary (Cassidy) Griffin in Austin, MN. She was a graduate of St. Augustine High School. She attended St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Rochester, MN and graduated with a registered nursing degree. LaVonne then went to the College of St. Teresa in Winona completing her Bachelor of Science in nursing.

She was actively engaged for over 40 years as a hospital nurse and nursing instructor. The last 29 years of her career, she worked as an occupational health nurse at 3M in St. Paul, MN.

After retiring, LaVonne returned to Austin, MN. She was an active volunteer at St. Augustine Catholic Church, the Historic Hormel Home, the Austin Sr. Center and the Austin Public Library and also volunteered at the Mower County Historical Society.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Bernard and wife Dorothy; brothers-in-law, Donald Gibart and Richard Hansen; nephew, Bobby Griffin.

LaVonne is survived by her sister, Veronica Gibart Hansen and twelve nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 4th, 2020 at St Augustine Catholic Church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Austin.

Memorials are preferred to St. Augustine Catholic Church, Austin, MN

