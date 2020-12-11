expand
December 12, 2020

Lanny H. Huemann, 79

By Daily Herald

Published 5:56 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

Lanny H. Huemann, 79

Lanny Henry Huemann, 79, of Owatonna died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at St. Mary’s hospital, Rochester.

He was born November 17, 1941 in Adams, MN, the son of Henry Huemann and Pauline Huemann (Klapperich). Lanny grew up on the family farm near Johnsburg, MN. He attended St. John the Baptist school in Johnsburg and graduated from high school in Adams, MN. After graduation he served in the U.S. Army. Upon discharge from the military Lanny continued to farm on the family farm and then worked in manufacturing at OTC/Power Team until his retirement.

Lanny married Virginia Von Ruden (Bresaw) in 1990 in Johnsburg, MN. The couple made their home in Owatonna.

Lanny enjoyed volunteering his time to the Military Honor Guard, meals on wheels and St. Joseph’s Catholic church where he was a long-time member. He was also a member of the American Legion and Knights of Columbus. The most important things to Lanny were his wife and family. Lanny enjoyed following the MN Vikings and Twins, golfing with friends and family, his daily walks, as well as country side drives, traveling and antiquing with his wife Virginia. Lanny loved life, had a big heart and was loved by all.

He is survived by his wife Virginia Huemann; his step-children, Ricky, Vickie, Michael (Kristi), Donald and Douglas; 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; brothers Elden, Terry (Connie), Maynard (Linda) and Adry (Linda), nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Doreen and her husband Keith.

A Public Visitation will be at Brick-Meger Funeral Home in Owatonna, MN on Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be at 5:00 pm on Sunday at the funeral home. The visitation will continue on Monday one hour prior to the funeral mass at St. Joe’s. Mass of Christian Burial is set for Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owatonna. Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Owatonna with Military Rites by the Steele County Funeral Unit

Memorials should be directed to Owatonna Alzheimer’s Association. I you are unable to attend you may view a live stream of the service on St. Joeseph’s Facebook page. For more information or to leave a condolence message go to www.megercares.com

