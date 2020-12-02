June 6, 1964 – Nov. 16, 2020

FOUNTAIN Filmore MN. Kelly Miller, 56, died Monday, Nov. 16, at her home.

On Monday, November 16 2020, Kelly Miller, loving wife and mother, passed away after a lengthy illness, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 56. Kelly was born June 6 1964, in Dodge Center Minn. She spent most of her childhood in Austin Minn. and graduated from Austin High School. Kelly was passionate about helping others. Throughout her life she worked as an EMT, Certified Nursing Assistant, TMA and Assisted Living Aide. As an avid Minnesota Vikings fan, you would often see Kelly wearing her Vikings jersey and sometimes even sporting purple hair. With her friendly, outgoing personality she always seemed to make new friends wherever she went. Kelly is survived by her husband Brian Miller her parents Larry and Betty Hegna, three children from her first marriage to Todd Laue: Melissa Feidt (Mike), Ashley Frisk (Ben), and Justin Laue (Hope) two stepchildren, Amanda Cabral and Justin MIller. Six grandchildren: Hunter, Mayson, Hannah, Sophia, Finlee and Quinnlee. Five siblings: Larry Hegna Jr (Lynette), Shelly Wendroth (Danny), Gary Hegna, Sherry Hegna and Terrie Hallman (Bill), and many nieces and nephews. Kelly will be greatly missed and always remembered by all her family and many friends. Celebration of Kelly’s life will be at a later date.