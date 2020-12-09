Joanne Shirley (Mathieu) Johnson, 87

expand
Joanne, 87, passed away on December 1, 2020 in Edina, MN from heart disease complications. She was born in St. Paul, MN on April 28, 1933 and lived in many places throughout her childhood before settling in Austin MN where she married and raised her family. In her forties she moved to the Twin Cities and worked as a travel agent for 25 years, traveling in the U.S. and abroad. Joanne was passionate about her faith, family, and politics. She loved to read, dance, make singing birthday calls, and drive her PT Cruiser. She was a fun, sassy, opinionated, loving woman with a contagious laugh. Her greatest joy was her family. She will be greatly missed. Joanne is survived by her children: Kay Bjerke (Danny), Richard Johnson Jr. (Betty), Janelle Baker, Todd Johnson (Jeannie), and Renee Dahlen (Joel), her sister she raised. She is also survived by her sister Janice Binger (Lanny), 15 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life next spring. All memorials will go to the American Heart Association.

