expand
Ad Spot

December 15, 2020

Jena DeMoss: Serving up tradition – with a tangy twist

By Daily Herald

Published 6:58 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

The holiday season each year brings with it the beauty of carrying on tradition as well as the opportunity to build upon that, incorporating new ways to celebrate.

What will you add to your holiday this year that is worth passing on to future generations and becoming a tradition?

The holidays are a great time to develop positive memories with foods, especially for kids. Perhaps adding a few more vegetables and fruits to a festive spread could set future generations up to associate vegetables and fruits with good times, and therefore enjoy them more throughout the year.

There are many different ways to honor tradition and add more vegetables and fruits into the mix. Consider starting with side dishes and getting a variety of tasty, seasonal produce choices on the table. Begin with small changes, like adding fresh herbs to top a traditional dish, which will add some extra antioxidants and flavor. Or add fruit to top a dessert, and include a few diced veggies into another entree. Additions don’t have to be extreme to be significant.

The recipe below adds oranges and pomegranate to traditional stuffing for a citrus twist. These fruit add-ins offer immune-boosting vitamin C, as well as antioxidants and a little burst of color. This could be a great way to continue with a traditional holiday food and at the same time build in a few more memories with fruits and veggies around the table together.

Orange-Pomegranate Stuffing

Serves 6

All you need

• 1 2/3 cups water

• 4 tbsp Hy-Vee salted butter

• 1 (6-oz.) pkg Hy-Vee turkey stuffing mix

• 1/3 cup pomegranate seeds

• 1 tsp orange zest

• 2 navel oranges, peeled and sectioned

• Fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish

All you do

1. Add water and butter to a medium saucepan and bring to a boil; remove from heat and add stuffing mix, pomegranate seeds and orange zest. Cover and let stand 5 minutes.

2. Fluff with a fork. Stir in orange segments. Garnish with chopped parsley, if desired.

Recipe source: www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/orange-pomegranate-stuffing

More News

Education Briefs: Minnesota State University, Mankato 2020 Fall grads

Brainerd man pleads guilty in precinct fire at Floyd protest

Jena DeMoss: Serving up tradition – with a tangy twist

VA hospital nurse is first to receive COVID-19 shot in MN

News

Brainerd man pleads guilty in precinct fire at Floyd protest

News

VA hospital nurse is first to receive COVID-19 shot in MN

Health

Mower County and state see decrease in active COVID cases

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

UPDATE: One dead, one severely injured after Tuesday morning stabbing incident

News

‘Democracy prevailed’: Biden aims to unify divided nation

News

Minnesota Legislature OKs virus aid for businesses, workers

News

FTC issues tips to avoid COVID-19 vaccine scams

News

VA hospital in Minnesota gets state’s 1st vaccine shipment

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Arrest made after Sunday morning shots fired incident

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Three charged in Mower County robberies

News

Minnesota Capitol stirs with COVID-19 relief deal, electors

News

Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president

News

‘Relieved’: US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine

Mower County

Free salt-testing kits offered to public

News

Minnesota grants will prioritize EV charging solar panels

News

He’s making a safety list, checking it twice: Santa adjusts to pandemic visits

Mower County

Scenes of Faith: St. Augustine’s Christmas display demonstrates the love of Christ for all

Local Government

Truth in Taxation breaks down 2021 tax levy, budget 

Mower County

Spinning out improvements

Mower County

Ruby’s Pantry Austin makes changes for December

News

Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is working

Mower County

Council orders 2021 street projects feasibility reports

Mower County

Austin Area Foundation distributes $25K to causes

News

Rotary holds annual luncheon