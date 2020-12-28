Janice J. Christenson, 81

Janice J. Christenson, age 81 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at The Cedars of Austin. Janice Joann Anderson was born March 10, 1939 in Owatonna, Minnesota, to Arnold and Annetta (Mayland) Anderson. She graduated from Owatonna High School. On July 3, 1965, Janice married Richard “Dick” Christenson in Owatonna. She had a long-time career as a bank teller at U.S. Bank. Janice enjoyed needle point, crocheting, casino trips, car rides, putting puzzles together, and working in her yard.

Survivors include her two sons, Rodney Christenson of Austin, MN, Nicholas (Lisa Krebsbach) Christenson of Albert Lea, MN; one grandson, Ian Christenson; brother, Clayton (Barb) Anderson of Owatonna, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Annetta Anderson; siblings, Ilene (Clarence) Servaty, Marilyn (Walter) Warday, Leroy (Sally) Anderson.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021 in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to recipient of donor’s choice. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.