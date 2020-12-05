expand
Ad Spot

December 5, 2020

Jamey Helgeson: Save the date for the Minnesota Council on Disability annual Legislative Forum

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Saturday, December 5, 2020

The Minnesota Council on Disability (MCD), in partnership with the Minnesota Consortium for Citizens with Disabilities (MNCCD), prepares for the 2021 Legislative Session.

The Legislative Forum will be a day of dialogue between the disabled community and those who were elected to represent us at the State Capitol. The legislators who will attend are committed to the cause of disability rights and inclusion and are honored to listen to the ideas and concerns of Minnesotans with Disabilities.

This is an excellent opportunity to ensure that the collective voice of the disabled community is heard by our democratically-elected government.

The forum will be held virtually using Zoom from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. This is an opportunity for you to ask questions of policymakers concerning what you care about during the upcoming legislative session.

CART and ASL provided without request. To request other accommodations, including tactile interpreters (in-home),  please contact Linda Gremillion at linda.gremillion@state.mn.us by Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. More information can also be found at https://bit.ly/37mTzQs.

In-person and virtual program update

All in-person programs have been cancelled through Friday, Dec. 18.  This includes the bowling league on Wednesdays in December. Please do not send money for future bowling events that have not been held.  You will be notified if bowling will resume on Dec. 23 and 30.

The following in-person activities have been switched to virtual:

• Friday: Bingo, 6-7 p.m. $5

• Dec. 18: Tonic Sol-fa Christmas Concert Watch Party, 7:15-9:30 p.m.) $3

The following activities have been added and are not listed in your November-December 2020 VISIONS newsletter:

• Wednesday: Happy Hour, 6-7 p.m. Free

• Dec. 14:Virtual 1:1 video chats, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Free

• Dec. 16: Happy Hour, 6-7 p.m. Free

• Dec. 21: Virtual 1:1 video chats, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Free

Visit https://schedulesplus.com/lifemc/kiosk/ to register. Pre registersation is required.

Virtual 1:1 Video Chats:  We hope these calls will aid in supporting your day and help you experience a sense of normalcy. We’d love to chat with you about your day-to-day, help you come up with activity ideas, or even play a short game.

Video calls are conducted over Zoom, a free app that can be downloaded on your phone, tablet or computer and will last 20 minutes.

For more information or if you have any questions please contact us at info@lifemowercounty.org. We can’t wait to connect with you!

Upcoming Events

Tuesday: Virtual Programs: Music and Movement, 4 p.m. and Ugly Christmas Sweater Party, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: In-Person Program: Bowling League, 4 p.m. (Cancelled)

Wednesday: Virtual Programs: Happy Hour, 4 p.m.

Thursday: Virtual Programs: Cooking, 4 p.m.

Friday: Virtual Programs: Bingo, 6 p.m.

Dec. 12: Virtual Programs: Lunch Bunch, noon

Dec. 15: Virtual Programs: Science Facts, 4 p.m. and Holly Jolly Christmas Dance, 6 p.m.

Dec. 16: In-Person Program: Bowling League, 4 p.m. (Cancelled)

Dec. 16: Virtual Programs: Happy Hour, 6 p.m. )

Dec. 17: Virtual Program: Trivia, 4 p.m.

Dec. 18: In-Person Program: Dance Party, 7:15 p.m.

More News

Basketball castaways find their shore

A dance and a favorite

Flower basket drive now in full bloom

Medicap stepping up to offer more testing

Mower County

A dance and a favorite

Mower County

Flower basket drive now in full bloom

Health

Medicap stepping up to offer more testing

Mower County

Hormel Foundation awards $500K grant to the CRWD

Mower County

Photo: Morning Lions give to the Salvation Army

Mower County

Photo: Paul Worlein donates to the SA

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with attempting to have sex with a minor

Mower County

Photo: Salvation Army Food Shelf gets $5,000 from Rooms and Rest

News

Top legislative leaders express optimism for virus aid plan

News

Grounded freighter freed from Detroit River shipping channel

News

UN chief: Vaccine can’t undo damage from global pandemic

Albert Lea

Authorities release the name of trooper who discharged weapon in AL standoff

News

Minnesota regulators deny request to delay Line 3 pipeline

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Spring Valley man injured in Thursday morning accident

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin house damaged in Thursday night fire

Health

Mower at almost 2,800 cumulative COVID-19 cases

Mower County

The search for Christmas is on

Albert Lea

Investigation under way in Albert Lea warehouse fire

News

US hiring slows sharply to 245,000 jobs as virus intensifies

Mower County

4 File to Fill County Board Vacancy on First Day

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Update: State Fire Marshal’s Office set to arrive at daylight

News

Deadline looms for Minnesotans to seek COVID-19 housing aid

News

US jobless claims remain high at 712,000 as virus escalates

News

Walz certifies Minnesota’s 2020 electors