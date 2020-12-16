expand
December 16, 2020

Hormel once again begins buying meals from local restaurants

By Daily Herald

Published 9:28 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Hormel Foods has announced that it will again be purchasing meals from local restaurants in order to lend their support during this latest round of shutdowns due to COVID-19.

The ordering began on Monday and will stretch through Jan. 29 and will include ordering more than 1,200 meals a week

The following restaurants will be utilized:

  • Applebee’s
  • Austin Country Club
  • * B&J Bar and Grill (Scott Fox)
  • Barley’s Family Restaurant
  • Bella Victoria
  • Coffee House on Main
  • Godfather’s Pizza
  • Grinder’s Deli
  • Holiday Inn
  • Kenny’s Oak Grill
  • * The Old Mill (Dave Forland)
  • * Perkin’s (Larry Eisenberg)
  • Piggy Blues
  • * Tendermaid Sandwich Shop (Sara White)

 *  Denotes restaurant contact is available for interview upon request

Meal assistance for the Mower County Senior Center is being provided on Mondays and Wednesdays, with 400 meals being delivered each day. 

This is the second time the company has implemented a local restaurant meal program during the COVID-19 pandemic and is intended to help support local restaurants as the pandemic continues to impact the foodservice business.

 Hormel Foods has supported its team members, customers, partners and communities with donations that have provided millions of meals since the pandemic began. The company was one of the first food companies to make an additional commitment to hunger at the beginning of the pandemic, and has since donated more than $1 million and more than one million meals to hunger causes. This is in addition to the more than $50 million in cash and product donations to hunger-relief organizations over the last five years.

 

 

