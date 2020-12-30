Hormel named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

Hormel Foods Corporation was recently named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek magazine for the second year in a row.

Hormel Foods was ranked No. 161 out of the top 400 companies recognized for their corporate responsibility performance.

“We are honored to be named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for the second year in a row,” said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. “As one of the top food companies in the world, we are focused on being a good neighbor in our communities, good steward of our environment and doing all we can to fight food insecurity. We truly understand our position in the world and the difference we can make in it.”

America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from corporate responsibility reports as well as an independent survey. The key performance indicators focused on company performance in the environmental, social and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate responsibility. The final list recognizes the top 400 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

Hormel has donated millions of meals to help others and supported numerous organizations with donations, including Feeding America, Conscious Alliance, Convoy of Hope and No Kid Hungry. To help restaurants and senior citizens in Austin, the company has purchased approximately 50,000 meals and donated them to seniors in the community.

Hormel has also created a first-of-its kind college tuition program for the children of its team members. Inspired Pathways was created by the company to provide a two-year college degree to the children of its team members throughout the United States.

“Our inspired team consists of some of the most incredibly hardworking and dedicated people you will ever encounter,” Snee said. “We have people from all backgrounds and cultures, and it is this diversity that fuels us and makes us the global leader we are in our industry. In some cases, we have team members who never had the opportunity to attend college. This program allows them to give their children that opportunity, creating a new generation of college students. They do so much for us, it’s truly a gift that we are excited to give to them.”

To view the complete list of America’s Most Responsibility Companies, visit www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2021.