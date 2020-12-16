Hormel lighting up its headquarters

Hormel Foods is helping get people into the spirit of Christmas, starting Thursday night.

The company is hosting the Hormel Foods Spirit of the Holidays Nights of Lights, fro 5-8 p.m., Thursday through Dec. 31.

The light show, synced to music, will take over the company’s world headquarters and is open to the public, including Hormel team members. People will be able to tune into 88.1 FM to listen along. The company will also livestream the event to its team members as the last virtual event of the year.