Hormel Foods announces Giving Tuesday donations

Hormel Foods Corporation announced several Giving Tuesday donations to help others this holiday season.

The company is donating $20,000 to Make-A-Wish Minnesota to help make the wishes of more children come true, and $20,000 to Feeding America. These donations are in addition to the company’s ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts, which have provided millions of meals to those in need this year.

In addition, Hormel Foods recently announced it will be providing the opportunity of a free college education to the children of its employees through its Inspired Pathways program.

“Giving Tuesday is a special day to shine a spotlight on all the great causes that people and companies like Hormel Foods can support during the holiday season,” said Jim Sheehan, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Hormel Foods, who has been responsible for granting wishes to children personally. “Hormel Foods team members have been active volunteers and wish granters with Make-A-Wish. Feeding America has also been a longtime partner and an organization that has been of critical importance during the pandemic. We are all proud to support the heroic work of Make-A-Wish Minnesota and Feeding America to help children and families, and encourage others to do the same.”

Over the last five years, Hormel Foods has donated more than $50 million in cash and product donations. Additional information about the company’s charitable giving can be found in its corporate responsibility report.

Those wishing to donate to Make-A-Wish Minnesota or Feeding America can visit their websites, https://wish.org/minnesota and www.feedingamerica.org/.