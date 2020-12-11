expand
Ad Spot

December 12, 2020

High speed chase suspect charged in Olmsted County

By Daily Herald

Published 8:17 am Friday, December 11, 2020

A Rochester man arrested on Dec. 4 after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high speed chase in Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties has received criminal charges.

Brett Aaron Kuehl, 31

Brett Aaron Kuehl, 31, was charged in Olmsted County District Court with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia – use or possession prohibited. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol Incident Report, a Minnesota State trooper initiated a traffic stop on a Saturn at about 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 4 at Interstate 90 and Olmsted County 35 after a warrant came back for the vehicle’s driver, Kuehl. The Saturn proceeded onto Highway 63 without stopping and continued at a high rate of speed. 

The chase went through Stewartville and the trooper noticed the driver was dropping an unknown substance out of the window. 

According to Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik, the chase entered Mower County and later Fillmore County. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Meadow Police Department assisted in the pursuit. 

On a few occasions, law enforcement had to break off the pursuit due to safety concerns, Sandvik said. 

Kuehl’s vehicle ran over stop sticks and the chase ended with his arrest at Highway 63 and 270th Street in Fillmore County near Spring Valley, according to the State Patrol report. 

No injuries were reported during the incident.

A review of Kuehl’s criminal record shows prior convictions for check forgery, drug possession, assault, domestic assault, stalking, violating a restraining order, DWI, burglary, possession of firearm ammunition and numerous counts of theft.

Kuehl’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 15. He is being held in the Olmsted County Jail on $30,000 bond.

More News

Minnesota grants will prioritize EV charging solar panels

He’s making a safety list, checking it twice: Santa adjusts to pandemic visits

Scenes of Faith: St. Augustine’s Christmas display demonstrates the love of Christ for all

Truth and Taxation breaks down 2021 tax levy, budget 

News

Minnesota grants will prioritize EV charging solar panels

News

He’s making a safety list, checking it twice: Santa adjusts to pandemic visits

Mower County

Scenes of Faith: St. Augustine’s Christmas display demonstrates the love of Christ for all

Local Government

Truth and Taxation breaks down 2021 tax levy, budget 

Mower County

Spinning out improvements

Mower County

Ruby’s Pantry Austin makes changes for December

News

Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is working

Mower County

Council orders 2021 street projects feasibility reports

Mower County

Austin Area Foundation distributes $25K to causes

News

Rotary holds annual luncheon

News

Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama ties

News

Demoralized health workers struggle as virus numbers surge

Health

Mower County surpasses 3K cumulative COVID-19 cases

Mower County

Santa visit kicks off Austin Winter Extravaganza

News

Hundreds of GOP members sign onto Texas-led election lawsuit

News

Retailers urge shoppers to buy early amid shipping crunch

News

Parents sue Walz to lift ‘pause’ on youth sports over virus

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

High speed chase suspect charged in Olmsted County

Business

Hormel host holiday concert for hunger relief, featuring “American Idol” winner

Albert Lea

Body found during Albert Lea standoff identified

News

Minneapolis approves cuts to police budget, not staffing

News

Minnesota officials grateful but worried over virus metrics

News

Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’

News

DNR continues CWD response with 2 special southeast MN hunts