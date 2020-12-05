expand
Ad Spot

December 5, 2020

Grounded freighter freed from Detroit River shipping channel

By Associated Press

Published 6:45 am Saturday, December 5, 2020

DETROIT — A 500-foot (152-meter) freighter that became stuck and blocked a Detroit River shipping channel has been freed.

The Harvest Spirit was refloated Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a release.

The vessel lost propulsion Wednesday morning and ran aground in the Livingstone Channel on the Canadian side of the river, about 19 miles (30 kilometers) south of Detroit.

Some Great Lakes shipping traffic was slowed. Another ship struck the bottom while trying to avoid the freighter. That contributed to a logjam of cargo-hauling vessels along the waterway.

The Coast Guard said 18 people were aboard the Canadian-flagged Harvest Spirit, After being freed, the freighter anchored Thursday night on the Canadian side of the river while awaiting inspection. The Coast Guard initially said the vessel was anchored on the U.S. side.

The freighter is carrying about 10,000 metric tons of furnace coke and about 74,000 gallons (280,120 liters) of diesel fuel. There were no reports of pollution from the freighter, officials said.

The Livingstone Channel has been reopened.

More News

Basketball castaways find their shore

A dance and a favorite

Flower basket drive now in full bloom

Medicap stepping up to offer more testing

Mower County

A dance and a favorite

Mower County

Flower basket drive now in full bloom

Health

Medicap stepping up to offer more testing

Mower County

Hormel Foundation awards $500K grant to the CRWD

Mower County

Photo: Morning Lions give to the Salvation Army

Mower County

Photo: Paul Worlein donates to the SA

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with attempting to have sex with a minor

Mower County

Photo: Salvation Army Food Shelf gets $5,000 from Rooms and Rest

News

Top legislative leaders express optimism for virus aid plan

News

Grounded freighter freed from Detroit River shipping channel

News

UN chief: Vaccine can’t undo damage from global pandemic

Albert Lea

Authorities release the name of trooper who discharged weapon in AL standoff

News

Minnesota regulators deny request to delay Line 3 pipeline

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Spring Valley man injured in Thursday morning accident

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin house damaged in Thursday night fire

Health

Mower at almost 2,800 cumulative COVID-19 cases

Mower County

The search for Christmas is on

Albert Lea

Investigation under way in Albert Lea warehouse fire

News

US hiring slows sharply to 245,000 jobs as virus intensifies

Mower County

4 File to Fill County Board Vacancy on First Day

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Update: State Fire Marshal’s Office set to arrive at daylight

News

Deadline looms for Minnesotans to seek COVID-19 housing aid

News

US jobless claims remain high at 712,000 as virus escalates

News

Walz certifies Minnesota’s 2020 electors