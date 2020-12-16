expand
December 16, 2020

Governor to extend bar, restaurant closures through holidays

By Associated Press

Published 9:19 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz plans to keep bars and restaurants in Minnesota closed for indoor service through the holidays.

Walz is expected to make a formal announcement Wednesday on extending the restrictions he imposed last month for a four-week “pause” that was due to expire Friday. The governor’s order also closed fitness centers and other places where people gather, as well as high school and other organized sports.

Walz’s spokesman Teddy Tschann said late Tuesday the governor on Wednesday will also lay out a strategy that prioritizes in-person learning for elementary students.

And, the governor is expected to sign the state COVID-19 relief package into law this week.

Up to $88 million will be distributed by the state revenue officials to establishments that have seen at least a 30% drop in sales revenue from last year.

Checks ranging from $10,000 to $45,000 will be sent to those businesses by the end of December or early January. The Department of Revenue estimates that 5,800 businesses in the state will qualify for relief.

