December 31, 2020

Kelsey Mensink. Photo provided

Get To Know: Kelsey Mensink

By Daily Herald

Published 4:18 pm Thursday, December 31, 2020

Kelsey Mensink is a senior at Southland.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: Volleyball, basketball and softball.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: Singing on long bus rides, team nights and winning super close games. There’s too many!

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: To be a leader and hold yourself accountable.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: I always remember seeing (USA gymnast) Simone Biles when watching the Olympics and she was always so good at what she was doing. Everybody seemed to love watching her and she was always smiling.

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: My grandpa.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: Personally, losing the love of a sport but, great teammates and coaching helped change that!

Q: What is your dream job?

A: Probably something involving traveling and helping people in developing countries.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: Chicken alfredo.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: Attend Mankato State University.

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: It’s been really annoying not knowing what the next day will be like, if we’ll be in school or playing sports, and even if I can hangout with my friends. It’s been a really long year and I’m ready for the pandemic to be over!

