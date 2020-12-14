expand
Ad Spot

December 14, 2020

Get to Know: Austin’s Maria Morey

By Rocky Hulne

Published 2:24 pm Monday, December 14, 2020

Maria Morey is a senior at Austin.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: Gymnastics.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: Just being able to compete with my best friends and make fun memories with them. Of all the gymnastics teams I have been on, club and high school, I am so thankful to have met my best friends and to have experienced so many successes together.

Morey

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: I have learned that you are not always going to get it right or perfect, but as long as you put your all into it, its worth it.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: Kyla Ross, because she’s succeeded as an elite gymnast and a collegiate gymnast. She inspires me! 

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: My great grandparents. 

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: Throughout my years in gymnastics I have had to overcome many injuries. My first year on the high school team, I was injured right before competing at Big 9. This was very difficult for me, but I cheered on my teammates, recovered, and am thankful to have had the last couple years to finish strong.

Q: What is your dream job?

To be a nutritionist for an NFL team or to start my own interior design firm. 

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: anything from El Mars 

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: I plan on attending a four year university, but I have not yet decided exactly where I will be next fall. 

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: Living through a pandemic is definitely not something I would think was going to happen in my life, but it has taught me a lot. It has taught me to be grateful for all the little things in life and not take your “normal” day to day routine for granted. It has also taught me to be thankful for my loved ones and the time you get to spend with them. It has been sad to have this kind of a senior year but it is important for us to take certain precautions to protect the people around us so that we can one day get back to our normal lives. I hope to be back in the gym soon and I’m so excited for the season!

More News

Get to Know: Austin’s Maria Morey

VA hospital in Minnesota gets state’s 1st vaccine shipment

Arrest made after Sunday morning shots fired incident

Lyle robbery suspects arrested and charged

News

VA hospital in Minnesota gets state’s 1st vaccine shipment

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Arrest made after Sunday morning shots fired incident

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Lyle robbery suspects arrested and charged

News

Minnesota Capitol stirs with COVID-19 relief deal, electors

News

Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president

News

‘Relieved’: US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine

Mower County

Free salt-testing kits offered to public

News

Minnesota grants will prioritize EV charging solar panels

News

He’s making a safety list, checking it twice: Santa adjusts to pandemic visits

Mower County

Scenes of Faith: St. Augustine’s Christmas display demonstrates the love of Christ for all

Local Government

Truth in Taxation breaks down 2021 tax levy, budget 

Mower County

Spinning out improvements

Mower County

Ruby’s Pantry Austin makes changes for December

News

Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is working

Mower County

Council orders 2021 street projects feasibility reports

Mower County

Austin Area Foundation distributes $25K to causes

News

Rotary holds annual luncheon

News

Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama ties

News

Demoralized health workers struggle as virus numbers surge

Health

Mower County surpasses 3K cumulative COVID-19 cases

Mower County

Santa visit kicks off Austin Winter Extravaganza

News

Hundreds of GOP members sign onto Texas-led election lawsuit

News

Retailers urge shoppers to buy early amid shipping crunch

News

Parents sue Walz to lift ‘pause’ on youth sports over virus