expand
Ad Spot

December 14, 2020

FTC issues tips to avoid COVID-19 vaccine scams

By Daily Herald

Published 5:01 pm Monday, December 14, 2020

The Federal Trade Commission has issued tips to help people avoid being scammed as the COVID-19 vaccine begins to become available. The tips were made in conjunction with the National Association of Attorneys General.

According to the FTC, the following are scams:

  • Being told you can pay to put your name on a list to receive the vaccine;
  • Being told you can pay to get early access to the vaccine; and
  • Being called about the vaccine and asked to provide a credit card number, social security number or bank account number.

For more information, visit ftc.gov/coronavirus/scams.

More News

FTC issues tips to avoid COVID-19 vaccine scams

Get to Know: Austin’s Maria Morey

VA hospital in Minnesota gets state’s 1st vaccine shipment

Arrest made after Sunday morning shots fired incident

News

FTC issues tips to avoid COVID-19 vaccine scams

News

VA hospital in Minnesota gets state’s 1st vaccine shipment

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Arrest made after Sunday morning shots fired incident

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Lyle robbery suspects arrested and charged

News

Minnesota Capitol stirs with COVID-19 relief deal, electors

News

Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president

News

‘Relieved’: US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine

Mower County

Free salt-testing kits offered to public

News

Minnesota grants will prioritize EV charging solar panels

News

He’s making a safety list, checking it twice: Santa adjusts to pandemic visits

Mower County

Scenes of Faith: St. Augustine’s Christmas display demonstrates the love of Christ for all

Local Government

Truth in Taxation breaks down 2021 tax levy, budget 

Mower County

Spinning out improvements

Mower County

Ruby’s Pantry Austin makes changes for December

News

Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is working

Mower County

Council orders 2021 street projects feasibility reports

Mower County

Austin Area Foundation distributes $25K to causes

News

Rotary holds annual luncheon

News

Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama ties

News

Demoralized health workers struggle as virus numbers surge

Health

Mower County surpasses 3K cumulative COVID-19 cases

Mower County

Santa visit kicks off Austin Winter Extravaganza

News

Hundreds of GOP members sign onto Texas-led election lawsuit

News

Retailers urge shoppers to buy early amid shipping crunch