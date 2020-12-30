FFA Spotlight: Katie Van Pelt

Name: Katie Van Pelt

Grade: 9

Parents: Bob and Jodi Van Pelt

What are some activities you are involved with at Austin FFA?

Since this is my first year in FFA, I have just begun to participate in all the activities that FFA offers. Upon joining FFA, I have been involved in 4H and have had many rewarding experiences with it. So far this year I have helped with Feed a Farmer, Virtual third grade on the Farm, and participated in the virtual National FFA Convention. I am also working on an Ag Communications CDE, as well as Horse Judging. I have also started a SAE with my horse and plan on working this through all four years of high school.

What have been some of the biggest things you have learned while being in FFA?

In these few short months, I have come to realize that it is important to be a member and engage in whatever activity or project comes up. When working on things keep an open mind and know that everyone brings important values to the table.

What does it mean for you to be involved with FFA?

Being involved in FFA will give me a way to share information about agriculture with the community and help advocate for the misconceptions that people may have about the importance of belonging to this organization.

What is a favorite memory you have had in your FFA Career?

I have really enjoyed getting to know other chapter member’s and working together on projects that will make a difference for others. I am looking forward to everything FFA has to offer me.

What are your future plans?

Since I have a few years to make definite plans for after high school, I would someday like to work with equine. Until then, I would like to be as involved with my school’s chapter and have fun with the all the adventures FFA has to offer. Eventually I would like to be involved with Region VIII activities and possibly hold a region office.

What advice would you have for younger students/underclassmen/younger FFA members?

If I was asked, I would tell them they should get involved with FFA, and that you don’t have to live on a farm to be a member. There are so many things you can get involved with and explore. It is a great organization to belong to, you may never know where your experiences will take you and it may someday lead you to a future career.

Austin Ag Ed/FFA Advisors: Kim Schechinger and Nick Schiltz