expand
Ad Spot

December 16, 2020

Braden Greibrok. Photo provided

FFA Spotlight: Braden Greibrok

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

FFA Spotlight will be a weekly column highlighting the members of this important club.

Name: Braden Greibrok

Grade: 12th

Hometown:  Austin, Minnesota

Parents: Allan and Laurie Greibrok

What are some activities you are involved with at Austin FFA?

Currently I am Austin FFA’s Vice President. Over the last four years while in FFA I have participated in National Convention and attended the first ever virtual convention this year. In 2019, I was a member of the Ag Mechanics team and showed swine for the first time at the Mower County Fair. I have helped each year with third grade on the Farm and helped plan this year’s virtual farm tour for them. I have been involved with Feed a Farmer since I was a freshman. This year I am considering doing an SAE, but have not decided exactly what that will be in.

What have been some of the biggest things you have learned while being in FFA?

The biggest thing that I have learned is how to get along with others when working in a group. Especially when there are several people working on project, we all have an idea how its should go, and sometimes you just need to collaborate and put several ideas together to actually make it happen.

What does it mean for you to be involved with FFA?

To me FFA, has given me the opportunity to gain personal confidence and become better at public speaking. I have also overcome the fear of going outside the chapter to speak with people I don’t really know to learn things and bring it back to inform my fellow chapter members in a positive manner.

What are your future plans?

I’m still undecided what I am going to do. Most likely I will take some post-secondary classes locally in agriculture, focusing in the agronomy area, and eventually transferring to either Iowa State University or South Dakota State University to further my education.

What is a favorite memory you have had in your FFA career?

I think my favorite memory in my FFA career was attending National Convention for the first time. It was totally amazing the first time you step into the arena and see all the other students there. It was fun to get to know students from other areas of the country. I also liked the booths and jobs fair area. I really got to see what options in agriculture was out there.

What advice would you have for younger  students/underclassmen/younger FFA members?

If there is one piece of advice I would share, I would tell the younger FFA members and underclassmen to get involved! FFA has many things you can participate in. Don’t be shy…give it a try: you may be surprised where it takes you.

Austin Ag Ed/FFA Advisors: Kim Schechinger and Nick Schiltz

Follow the Austin Ag Ed/FFA program on Facebook by ‘liking’ the Austin FFA page. Visit the Austin FFA webpage at www.austinffa.theaet.com.

More News

APS board approves 2.16% rise to 2021 levy

Pacelli announces inductees to Hall of Honor

Another goal achieved

Man charged in Sunday morning shots fired incident

Education

APS board approves 2.16% rise to 2021 levy

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged in Sunday morning shots fired incident

Mower County

Meet the County candidates

Mower County

Karl Potach Foundation donates $60K

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Braden Greibrok

Mower County

Virtual holiday tour of the Hormel Historic Home available

News

Brainerd man pleads guilty in precinct fire at Floyd protest

News

VA hospital nurse is first to receive COVID-19 shot in MN

Health

Mower County and state see decrease in active COVID cases

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

UPDATE: One dead, one severely injured after Tuesday morning stabbing incident

News

‘Democracy prevailed’: Biden aims to unify divided nation

News

Minnesota Legislature OKs virus aid for businesses, workers

News

FTC issues tips to avoid COVID-19 vaccine scams

News

VA hospital in Minnesota gets state’s 1st vaccine shipment

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Arrest made after Sunday morning shots fired incident

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Three charged in Mower County robberies

News

Minnesota Capitol stirs with COVID-19 relief deal, electors

News

Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president

News

‘Relieved’: US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine

Mower County

Free salt-testing kits offered to public

News

Minnesota grants will prioritize EV charging solar panels

News

He’s making a safety list, checking it twice: Santa adjusts to pandemic visits

Mower County

Scenes of Faith: St. Augustine’s Christmas display demonstrates the love of Christ for all

Local Government

Truth in Taxation breaks down 2021 tax levy, budget 