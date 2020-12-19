Festive traditions of the Hormel Historic Home

For those of you waiting anxiously for my annual re-write of a traditional Christmas song, here it is. Now, I am not naïve enough to think that anyone is actually waiting for this, but doing it brings me a chuckle so I thought I would submit my third annual song experiment to you.

But first, let me share with you the history of the song I chose to adapt this year — “A Holly Jolly Christmas.” (Does something in the title give you an indication of why I chose this song?) Written by Johnny Marks in 1962 for a group called the Quinto Sisters, the tune was made famous when featured in the 1964 animated special “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”

Although it was originally intended for the actor voicing the Yukon Cornelius character to sing the song, the fame of Burl Ives who was voicing Sam the Snowman led to the artist change and to a song that would to this day be considered one of the most famous holiday classics of all time.

I have changed the lyrics this year to reflect the rich holiday traditions of the Hormel Historic Home.

If the song now gets stuck in your head, just turn on any radio station and another one will replace it.

Have a Holly jolly Christmas

It’s a historic time of year.

I don’t know when we’ll be open,

But cranberry cake is here.

Have a Holly jolly Christmas

And when you walk by our gate,

Think of all the memories here

From all around the state.

Oh ho, the Christmas trees

Standing here and there.

Everyone wants to see

All the ornaments and flair.

Have a Holly jolly Christmas

And in case you ever fear,

Oh, the Hormels say, have a Holly jolly Christmas this year.

Have a Holly jolly Christmas

It’s a historic time of year.

Have a Holly jolly Christmas

And when you come through our door,

Enjoy all the lights around

From ceiling down to floor.

Oh ho, the Christmas trees

Standing here and there.

Everybody wants to see

All the ornaments and flair.

Sending holiday wishes to you and your families at this special, and historic, time of year.

Upcoming events

Hump Day History: History of Six Mile Grove Church

Noon, Wednesday, Dec. 23

Free on Facebook Live

Hump Day History: History of New Year featuring Cocktail Creations from Luke Harrington

Noon, Wednesday, Dec. 30

Free on Facebook Live