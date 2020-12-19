Evie Mohrfeld: Taking a rid through memories

I have taken you on a ride these past few months of places we have visited and memories we have made. We have looked through boxes of photographs and reconnected with friends we have made.

By keeping in touch we are looking to move on to a NEW year. Many of the favorite places we have visited, we are anxious to return to. The welcome mat is out. Some places will be experienced in a new way, but we will adjust.

Many signs of Christmas are around us, displayed in many different ways. Remember peace on earth will come to stay, when we live Christmas every day.

“Christmas is like candy, it slowly melts in your mouth, sweetening every taste bud, making you wish it would last forever,” – Richelle E. Goodrich

As it’s said in “A Christmas Carol,” “God bless us everyone.”

Stay well, wear your mask and we will be seeing you all very soon.