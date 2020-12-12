expand
Ad Spot

December 12, 2020

Evie Mohrfeld: Memories of Christmas past

By Evie Mohrfeld

Published 6:30 am Saturday, December 12, 2020

Christmas season is upon us; what a wonderful time to look back at some of our favorite places to visit. As we look around, we realize it IS a” Wonderful time of year,” as the popular Christmas saying goes. Visiting other areas as they too enjoy celebrating, as we witness on our six-day motor coach trip. This has us learning about their heritage and the fantastic displays as we travel along our way.

Our destination is taking us to the Nashville Christmas with many stops along the way.

We begin our journey to the Amana Colonies, located in Iowa near the Cedar Rapids area. The seven villages there take us a step back in time. The Amana Colonies offer a unique history and culture like nowhere else in the world. We first take a stroll through the magical Tannenbaum Forest, twinkling wonderland of lights and a breathtaking Nativity scene with a 17-foot German-style Christmas pyramid located in their century-old Festhalle barn.

Our tour includes stops at the basket maker, the bakery, winery, cheese house, and lunch at one of their four-generation restaurants serving meals with recipes passed down through the generations.

We are off to Peoria, Illinois, as we take a drive through Folepi’s Winter Wonderland, two-mile electric park featuring many lighted displays and floats. Another amazing display.

We then continue on to Nashville, Tennessee, “Music City USA.” A stay at the Opryland Hotel is nothing short of amazing. The Gaylord Opryland Hotel is a city in itself. Taking  a boat ride inside, around and through the premise to see some of the many scenic designs of floral arrangements and displays with the balcony rooms all facing the interior so you can only begin to absorb this Music City. A dinner cruise on the General Jackson Showboat, The Grand Ole Opry at the famous Ryman Auditorium. We then head downtown to take in only some of what Nashville has to offer, getting in the spirit with a Nashville cowboy hat and into the swing of things with line dance lessons at one of the local cowboy cafes. This city is lit up and ready for the holiday season.

Memphis, Tennessee, is on our route to visit the ICE Exhibit, featuring an indoor winter wonderland walkthrough attraction which is kept at a chilly nine degrees. It is over two million pounds of hand-carved colorful sculptures depicting different themes and a full Nativity in stunning crystal clear ice.

Elvis Presley’s “King of Rock and Roll” Graceland with the mansion tour is in the swing of Christmas with its music. Many holiday shows as we see them feature the Presley Mansion. His automobile museum and other exhibits relating to Elvis’s career are also there for us to enjoy seeing. We are singing along as we make our way around and looking forward to more visits we will make on our travel.

We stop in St. Louis, Missouri, to check out the Anheuser Busch Brewery with a tour and hopefully get a glimpse of the famous Clydesdale Horses, ready in their attire for another tour. Sometimes  the very best is saved for last: The  National Shrine  of “Our lady of the Snows.” This shrine is located in Belleville, Illinois, about 20 minutes from St Louis.

Since the early 1970s, the Catholic Missionary Oblates of the Mary Immaculate have invited one and all to make the Way of the Lights a part of their family tradition. This breathtaking display focuses on the birth of Christ, the one true light of the world. Here we will feast on a buffet dinner with one of the residents hosting and sharing their story. Beautifully decorated trees and wreaths were displayed for auction to help with funding for the Oblates and their work. One particular display that stood out was the birth of Jesus and the Holy Family made completely out of Lego  blocks. Our evening ended with a drive-thru light display as the snow was falling softly in the twinkling lights with music all around.

The holidays are coming quickly. Enjoy it all. Hope to see you all soon.

More News

Minnesota grants will prioritize EV charging solar panels

He’s making a safety list, checking it twice: Santa adjusts to pandemic visits

Scenes of Faith: St. Augustine’s Christmas display demonstrates the love of Christ for all

Truth and Taxation breaks down 2021 tax levy, budget 

News

Minnesota grants will prioritize EV charging solar panels

News

He’s making a safety list, checking it twice: Santa adjusts to pandemic visits

Mower County

Scenes of Faith: St. Augustine’s Christmas display demonstrates the love of Christ for all

Local Government

Truth and Taxation breaks down 2021 tax levy, budget 

Mower County

Spinning out improvements

Mower County

Ruby’s Pantry Austin makes changes for December

News

Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is working

Mower County

Council orders 2021 street projects feasibility reports

Mower County

Austin Area Foundation distributes $25K to causes

News

Rotary holds annual luncheon

News

Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama ties

News

Demoralized health workers struggle as virus numbers surge

Health

Mower County surpasses 3K cumulative COVID-19 cases

Mower County

Santa visit kicks off Austin Winter Extravaganza

News

Hundreds of GOP members sign onto Texas-led election lawsuit

News

Retailers urge shoppers to buy early amid shipping crunch

News

Parents sue Walz to lift ‘pause’ on youth sports over virus

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

High speed chase suspect charged in Olmsted County

Business

Hormel host holiday concert for hunger relief, featuring “American Idol” winner

Albert Lea

Body found during Albert Lea standoff identified

News

Minneapolis approves cuts to police budget, not staffing

News

Minnesota officials grateful but worried over virus metrics

News

Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’

News

DNR continues CWD response with 2 special southeast MN hunts