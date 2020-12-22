Elso B. Ryks 87 of Wabasha, MN formerly of Rochester, MN a retired Postier & Eggers employee; died on Sunday December 20, 2020 in Cannon Falls, MN.

Elso was born on October 6, 1933 in Austin, MN to Ben and Manda (Waller) Ryks. Elso was raised on a small family farm in Rose Creek, MN; He married Beverly E. Barth in Mason City, Iowa, on May 3, 1958. The couple lived in Waseca until 1965 when they moved to Austin for four years and then to Rochester in 1969. Beverly died in 1992. After Beverly’s Death he married Jeaneen in Hawaii, she died in 1999.

Elso was enlisted in the United States Army, and the Minnesota Army National guard for many years. Elso enjoyed spending time at his summer place; he also enjoyed Hunting, fishing, and boating. Elso could always be found conversing and reminiscing with a friend. Whether new or old everyone was a friend to Elso. Elso always was willing to help others with whatever they needed with no expectations in return. Elso had a big heart and will be missed by so many!

He is survived by 2 sons Wayne Ryks and Michael (Deborah) Ryks both of Rochester, MN. The sparkle of his eye Grandson Brenden Ryks, Step grandson Jamen Rushton, Step Great granddaughter Aunya Rushton. 3 Brothers, Bennie Ryks, Jerry Ryks and Marvin Ryks, 4 half Brothers Verlyn Ryks, Larry Ryks, Duane Ryks, Kelly Ryks and 1 half-sister Janelle Ryks. Three stepchildren Ellie, Emmie, Roger.

In addition to his wives, he was preceded in death by a son John Ryks, sister Marcella (Ryks) Stemson, his parents and stepmother Jean (Larson) Ryks.

Due to COVID a memorial service will be planned later. Poem for Elso:

Close your eyes sweet angel, close your eyes. Our hearts are heavy, our eyes filled with tears. Close your eyes sweet angel, let go of all your fears.

Close your eyes sweet angel, close your eyes. Claim your wings to fly and soar. Close your eyes sweet angel, the pain you feel no more.

Close your eyes sweet angel, close your eyes. Reconnect with the ones you love. Close your eyes sweet angel, in heaven up above.

Close your eyes sweet angel, close your eyes. You will live in memories and in heart. Close your eyes sweet angel, will never be far apart.

~ DJ Rushton Ryks