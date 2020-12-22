Edward F. Pinkava, 94

On December 19, 2020 Edward Frank Pinkava, loving husband, father of three children passed away at the age of 94.

Edward was born July 4, 1926 to Edward and Lura Pinkava in Red Rock Township. He attended school until the 9th grade. In 1947 he enlisted in the Minnesota Army National Guard, serving over 24 years, earning the rank of Sergeant First Class. He was a rural letter carrier until his retirement in November 1995. On August 30, 1959 he married his wife of 61 years Roberta. They raised three daughters, Jean, Barbara, and Cheryl.

Edward enjoyed working on antique tractors, going to auctions and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his father-Edward, mother-Lura, sister – Mildred, brothers- Frank and Jim Pinkava.

Edward is survived by his wife – Roberta of Austin, MN; daughters: Jean (Scott) King of Stewartville, MN; Barbara (Robert) Palmer of Papillion, NE; Cheryl (Kiven) Lukes of Glenville, MN; six grandchildren – Christopher Palmer, Matthew Palmer, Benjamin King, Gregory Palmer, Mallorie Van Winkle, and John Lukes; six great grandchildren; sister – Edythe Dittmer of Austin, MN; nieces and nephews.

A private family funeral service was be held on Tuesday, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Austin with Pastor James Groleau officiating. Interment was in London Cemetery. Military Honors by Austin Post #91, American Legion.