December 15, 2020

Donna M. Weseman

December 15, 2020

Donna Marie Weseman was born on July 29, 1937 in Austin, Minnesota, the daughter of Edward R. and Dorothy (Stark) Weseman. She died peacefully at her home on Friday, December 11, 2020.

Born prematurely, Donna suffered from lifelong disabilities, including cerebral palsy and severely limited vision. However, despite her disabilities, she was able to live a happy and productive life, working at Cedar Valley Workshop in Austin. She enjoyed her job at Cedar Valley and developed many friendships there over the years. She was a longtime member of LIFE Mower County and enjoyed activities with friends there. For the past 4 years, Donna has lived at REM Driftwood group home and has developed friendships with clients and the wonderful staff there.

From early on, Donna developed a love of music and had quite a collection of records and CDs. Despite her vision limitation, Donna loved books and was an avid listener of talking books. She would not miss a Twins game on the TV or radio, and attended many games. The Minnesota Twins could not find a more loyal fan. In the winter, she was a Minnesota Timberwolves fan. Donna lived with her loving parents until moving into an assisted living arrangement when she was in her late fifties. Since the passing of her parents, she has enjoyed many outings and holiday family gatherings with Jim and Linda Stark’s family. Her cousin, Jim Stark, has been her guardian for 17 years.

Donna was preceded in death by her mother and father, Dorothy and Edward Weseman; sister, Barbara (Weseman) Guimond; and infant brother, Edward Weseman. She is survived by an aunt and uncle, Robert and Maryann Stark, Caledonia, MN; and many cousins.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 am on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Father James Steffes officiating. Friends may call ½ hour before the service at the church on Thursday. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to LIFE Mower County, or the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com

