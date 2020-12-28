Donald Maiden, 74

Donald “Don” Dean Maiden, age 74 of Austin, passed unexpectedly at his home on December 19, 2020. He was born on October 8, 1946 in Austin, MN to Donald Dumdei and Mildred (Haiar) Seiver. He graduated from Pacelli High in 1964.

He was a very proud Vietnam Army Veteran and was known for his can-do attitude, big smile, and loving embrace. He loved spending time with his family, especially at the cabin while boating, fishing, grilling, and hanging out. His hobbies included woodworking, gardening, going to live concerts with his wife Sharon (most particularly Beatles cover bands), cruising in his Mustang, and many others. He was the rock of the family; always someone you could depend on. He touched the lives of everyone he met. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father Donald Dumdei; his step-father Walter Maiden; his step-father Don Seiver; and his siblings James Seiver and Sherry (Seiver) Maus.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Sharon (Brandt) Maiden; mother Mildred (Haiar) Seiver; children Jason Maiden, Angela Maiden, Jodi (Brian) Olsen, Gina (Sam) Gullickson; grandchildren Riley Olsen, Cassidy Miller, Jeremy Miller, Dylan Miller, Ethan Olsen, Tessa Olsen, and Tyler Olsen; siblings Larry Seiver, Beverly (Seiver) (Lonnie) Skalicky, Richard Seiver, and Joseph Seiver; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held June 19, 2021 in Austin, MN, details to follow. Memorials may be given to @Don-Maiden-Memorial on Venmo or sent directly to Sharon Maiden.

Rochester Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences of Don may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com