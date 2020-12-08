Darrell D. Bloom, 84

Darrell Dean Bloom, age 84, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully Friday morning, December 4, 2020 at his home in rural Austin, Minnesota. Darrell was born on July 26, 1936, in rural Dover, Minnesota, the son of Joseph and Rose (Buchan) Bloom. He grew up and attended school in Rose Creek, Minnesota. On August 5, 1956, Darrell Bloom was united in marriage to Karen Kittleson at the First Lutheran Church in St. Ansgar, Iowa. Darrell worked for some local farmers for a while, then became an independent milk hauler, worked at Weyerhaeuser for ten years and retired from dairy farming. After retirement, he enjoyed camping and fishing with his wife and family. Darrell loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a social member of the American Legion and Eagles Club. Darrell will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his children, Kathryn (Leonard) Dunn of Alta Vista, IA; Diane (Bruce) Thompson of Lake Mills, IA; Julie (Dave) Rye of Austin, MN; foster children; eight grandchildren; 12 step-grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; sisters, Joan Hegge of Rose Creek, Minnesota and Patricia Miner of Spring Valley, Minnesota; brothers in law, Stan (Judy) Kittleson of Blue Grass, IA, Roger (Julie) Kittleson of Waterloo, IA; sister-in-law, Maryann Kittleson of St. Ansgar, IA; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Karen, two brothers, Donald Bloom and James Bloom and a sister Charlotte Wood.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery in Austin with Rev. Arvid Jovaag officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. prior to the graveside on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 57 people for the Visitation. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements.