Dale A. Hoy, 63

December 15, 2020

By Daily Herald

Published 6:10 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Dale Alan Hoy, age 65 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System Austin. Dale was born October 6, 1955 in Austin, Minnesota, to Eugene and Donna (Jech) Hoy. He attended Austin High School and was  confirmed at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Dale moved to Tennessee where he became a  park ranger at Observation Knobb and a lineman for many years before returning to Austin. He  worked at QPP for 29 years. Dale was a hermit and loved to give his children a hard time. He was quite witty and very sarcastic and loved to joke around. He enjoyed reading, playing on his  computer, and taking road trips and bowling every Sunday during the winter months. Dale was  also a big Vikings fans, avid coin collector, and enjoyed searching auction sites where he would  purchase antiques. Dale loved spoiling his grandkids and would always have treats for them. He  especially enjoyed having lunch with his grandson, Mason down by the lake. Dale will be dearly  missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his sons, Robert Hoy, Chase Hoy; daughter, Michelle Hoy; three grandchildren, Mason Weems, Harper Hoy, and Madison Pierce; brothers, Bruce Hoy, Jerry  Hoy; sisters, Virginia Ball, Gale Hoy, and Laura Jewell. He was preceded in death by his  parents, Eugene and Donna Hoy; sister, Diana Madgaarden; and brother, David Hoy, and his  beloved dog Ginger.

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 3:00-6:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

