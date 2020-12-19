County sees slight increase in active COVID-19 cases

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,187 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 37 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, approximately 220 cases are still active within Mower County, an increase of about 30 cases since Tuesday morning.

The death toll in Mower County remains at 23.

Neighboring counties on Friday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (1,092, 3 death), Fillmore (966), Freeborn (1,847, 16 deaths), Olmsted (8,423, 47 deaths) and Steele (2,399, 9 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported 391,889 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 31,021 are still active, a decrease of over 1,000 cases since Tuesday morning.

To date, 5,096,768 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Friday, 20,323 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 4,383 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 4,723 on Friday. Of those, 3,070 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.