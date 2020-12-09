County approaches 3K cumulative COVID-19 cases

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,946 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 33 “probable cases,” as of Tuesday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, approximately 275 cases are still active within Mower County, a decrease of about 105 from the end of last week.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative total cases: Dodge (993, 1 death), Fillmore (835), Freeborn (1,710, 9 deaths), Olmsted (7,608, 38 deaths) and Steele (2,250, 8 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported 359,203 cumulative cases as of Tuesday morning. Of those, an estimated 44,246 are still active.

To date, 4,650,726 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Tuesday, 18,594 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 4,063 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 4.027 on Tuesday. Of those, 2,660 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.