Council approves 2021 tax levy and budget

Levy increase up four percent from 2020

The Austin City Council unanimously voted in favor of approving the tax levy and budget for 2021 during its regular meeting Monday evening.

The city’s budget for 2021 is $36,489,461 and the tax levy is $7,436,000, a four percent increase from 2020.

The council also approved a resolution setting positions and wage rates for seasonal, temporary and part-time positions not covered by a labor agreement.

The council requested a feasibility report for proposed realignment work to be done on 31st Street Southwest from Oakland Avenue West to Fifth Avenue Southwest. City Engineer Steven Lang said the work is a joint project with Mower County.

The following City retirees were recognized by the council during the meeting:

• Terry Corkill – Parks, Recreation and Forestry – Jan. 25, 2005, to March 13, 2020

• Mike Goetz – Parks, Recreation and Forestry – June 11, 1990, to June 18, 2020

• Jeanne Steinbrink – Library and Police Department – April 10, 1984, to July 31, 2020

• Darla Tufte – Library – Jan. 27, 1997 to Dec. 31, 2020