Convictions: Dec. 13-19

—Michelle Marie Ahles, 58, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. She must perform 100 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay$85 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. She received credit for 73 days served. She received a concurrent sentence of two years of probation for gross misdemeanor violation of domestic abuse no contact order. She must perform 100 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $85 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. She received credit for 62 days served.

—Darron Dylan Miller, 36, of Austin was sentenced to 29 days in jail for felony second-degree drugs – possess six grams or more of heroin. He must serve five years of probation, follow several conditions and pay $135 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 78 months in prison. He received credit for 29 days served. He received a concurrent sentence of five years probation for felony fifth-degree drugs – possess schedule 1,2,3,4 – not a small amount of marijuana. He must follow several conditions. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 15 months in prison. He received another concurrent sentence of five years of probation for felony fifth-degree drugs – possess schedule 1,2,3,4 – not a small amount of marijuana. He must follow several conditions and pay $135 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 15 months in prison.

—Jade Marie Parker, 27, of Austin was sentenced to five years of probation for felony violent felon in possession of tear gas compound. She must perform 40 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $135 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 17 months in prison.

—Joseph Maurice Schwenn, 59, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor disorderly house – own or operate. He must follow a few conditions and pay $385 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 90 days in jail.

—Jose David Talamantes, 40, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for felony fifth-degree drugs – possess schedule 1,2,3,4 – not a small amount of marijuana. He must pay $160 in fines.