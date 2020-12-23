Coming soon: A little more for the sweet tooth

Austin is about to get a little sweeter.

Owner Sally Wolcott will soon be opening Lemondrops, a candy store that will include candy, nuts and popcorn. But it will be so much more.

There will also be a general merchandise area that will feature a variety of things including clothes, lotions, art and jewelry.

Wolcott, who left Austin in 1992, is returning to Austin in hopes of providing something unique for Main Street.

“I’m just excited,” Wolcott said. “It will have a really nice Main Street feel.”

Look to the Herald in coming issues for a full story on the new business.